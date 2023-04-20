Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,339.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,378,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.