International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $145.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.
IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.18.
NYSE IBM opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.
