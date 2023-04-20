Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.59 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00020926 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $66.52 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,953,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,949,160 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.