Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.