Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $317.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $305.00 to $317.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 10.9 %

ISRG opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.27. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 54,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 90,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

