Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.
Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.45. 851,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,018. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.
In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
