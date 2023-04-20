Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Inuvo stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
Inuvo Company Profile
