Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $73.56 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.