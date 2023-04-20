Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5,097.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $19,183,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.79. 11,959,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,029,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.83 and its 200 day moving average is $288.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

