Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $160.48. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

