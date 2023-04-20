Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.