Investors Buy Large Volume of Sunnova Energy International Call Options (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,516 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 2,621 call options.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 9.7 %

NOVA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,498. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 743,894 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

