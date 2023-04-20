Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Insider Activity at Doma

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,410,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,123 shares of company stock valued at $118,373. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Doma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Doma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 124,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Doma Trading Down 6.2 %

Doma Company Profile

Shares of DOMA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 195,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Doma has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

