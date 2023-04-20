Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 66,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,484. The company has a market cap of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.95. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.