Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.
Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 66,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,484. The company has a market cap of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.95. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday.
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
