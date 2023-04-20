Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.59. 385,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,924,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

