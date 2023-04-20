iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $170.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.10.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $136.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.42.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

