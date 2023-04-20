Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.