Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $59.96. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 119,250 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $276,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 869.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

