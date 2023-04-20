iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,839 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.40. 6,058,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

