iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.46. The stock had a trading volume of 663,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

