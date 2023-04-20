iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 1,701,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.