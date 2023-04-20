iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $99.29. 986,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,201. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

