iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.32. 487,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,643. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

