iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 159.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

LDEM traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. 6,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

