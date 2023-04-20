iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 182,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 99,436 shares.The stock last traded at $71.56 and had previously closed at $71.53.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

