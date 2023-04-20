iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 3,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.