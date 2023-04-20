iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.