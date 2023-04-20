iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.09

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 1389771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 266,138 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

