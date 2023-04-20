iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.56. 117,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.21 and its 200-day moving average is $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

