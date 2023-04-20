iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,821,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

