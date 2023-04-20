iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

