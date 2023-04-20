iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 577,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 102,036 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $51.37.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $908.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 509,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,386,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 417,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

