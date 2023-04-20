Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISDR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.86. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Articles

