ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 657,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. 473,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,845,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

