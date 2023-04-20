ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ITV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $9.89 on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

ITV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3518 per share. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITV Company Profile

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

