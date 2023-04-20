Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.35

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.35 and traded as high as C$17.47. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$17.20, with a volume of 1,621 shares trading hands.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

