J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

JBHT stock opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

