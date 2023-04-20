Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lowered by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $30,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $155.12. The stock had a trading volume of 110,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.