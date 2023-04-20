James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.25% of James River Group worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.