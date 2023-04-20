Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.