Jean I. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN remained flat at $205.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,128,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.