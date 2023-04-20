Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.19). The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million.

Okta Stock Down 1.8 %

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

OKTA opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $90,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $525,645 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

