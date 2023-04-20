Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $49.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

