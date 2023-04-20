Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.89. 1,452,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,727,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at $297,034,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $559,960. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $16,408,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 358.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 84.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,307,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,862 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

