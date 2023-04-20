Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.