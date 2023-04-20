Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.90 billion-$98.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.71 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.53. 6,740,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.