JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Position Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 414,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 245,167 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,724,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 177,082 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,172,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

