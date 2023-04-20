JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to GBX 9,900

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £103 ($127.46) to GBX 9,900 ($122.51) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

LSEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.18) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.93) to £102 ($126.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,425 ($116.63).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,954 ($98.43) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,666.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,601.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($106.57). The company has a market capitalization of £39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5,642.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand bought 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($99.18) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($854,166.32). In other news, insider Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($99.18) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($854,166.32). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.87), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($421,546.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,858 shares of company stock valued at $439,677,747 and sold 38,013 shares valued at $296,808,590. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

