JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $151.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

