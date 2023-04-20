JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price to $38.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.